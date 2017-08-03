

Due to the recent increase in crashes on the 400-series highways, Oxford OPP are reminding motorists about construction in the area.

They say of note is the construction zone set up on the Highway 403 westbound bridge entering Highway 401 and on Highway 401, east and westbound at Highway 19.

OPP say drivers should be prepared for possible delays in those areas and plan accordingly. Drivers should also remain vigilant at all times, particularly in construction zones where inattention behind the wheel can lead to tragic consequences.

Police say when approaching a construction zone, proceed with caution and obey all warning signs, people and/or devices that are directing traffic through the area.

Often, lower speed limits are posted to increase worker safety and reflect increased road hazards, such as construction vehicles in the area, uneven or gravel surfaces, narrowed lanes and so on.

In the construction zone, drive carefully and adjust your driving to suit the conditions, do not change lanes, be ready for sudden stops and watch for workers and related construction vehicles and equipment on the road.

OPP say they will be closely monitoring traffic in these areas and actively enforcing the Highway Traffic Act.