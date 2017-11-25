

Oxford OPP were called to Bidwell Street in Tillsonburg Friday afternoon about children vandalizing property.

Police say a resident observed children, who appeared to be about 10 years old damaging a mailbox.

They were confronted by the man and told to stop. Police say at that point one of the children approached the citizen and attempted to assault him.

Prior to leaving one of the kids indicated that they would be coming back to do more damage, police say.

Further investigation revealed that the same children were responsible for damaging decorations and breaking windows in the past.

"Police are urging all parents and caregivers to sit down and have a conversation with their children about the consequences of committing criminal offences and respecting others and their property," Const. Ed Sanchuk said.