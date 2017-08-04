Oxford OPP are asking motorists to drive cautiously and alertly this long weekend after they responded to four crashes on Highway 401 near Woodstock.

The crashes all happened Wednesday between 3 and 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say all of the collisions were caused by driver error and could have been avoided.

OPP are reminding motorists to leave space for reaction time. They say when making lane changes it is the responsibility of the driver to ensure that the movement can be done safely without affecting other traffic.