Oxford OPP officer issued offence notice for failing to yield
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 1:17PM EST
An OPP police officer was issued a provincial offence notice following a crash Sunday night in Zorra Township.
Oxford OPP say the collision occurred at a round-a-bout located on Road 68 and Line 37 around 7:40 p.m.
OPP say the driver of a Chevrolet van was travelling southbound through the round-a-bout when it was struck by a marked police cruiser traveling eastbound entering into the round-a-bout.
Nobody was injured and damage to both vehicles was minor.
A three-year veteran with Oxford OPP was issued the notice for failing to yield.
