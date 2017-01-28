The SIU is investigating an incident that happened in Oxford County today.

Around 1:56 p.m. today, OPP officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 401, east of Dodge Line, in southwest Oxford. The officers were from the West Region Highway Safety Division.

During the interaction with the motorist, an incident occurred which resulted in the province's Special Investigations Unit being notified. The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU has not indicated what if any injury may have been sustained by the motorist.