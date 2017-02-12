

CTV London





OPP in Oxford County are investigating an incident at a home in Zorra Township.

On Sunday, just after midnight, police were contacted by a citizen reporting a weapon-related occurrence.

Police determined that a 22-year-old Ingersoll man went to an address on Road 78 and became involved in a verbal altercation with residents there. Police say a firearm was discharged during the altercation. No injuries were reported.

The man left the address and was later located by Waterloo Regional Police, where he was arrested without incident.

The Oxford County OPP Crime Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous online messages can also be left at www.helpsolvecrime.com.