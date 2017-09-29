

CTV London





Sarnia police have found the owners of a boat that washed ashore at the end of Yates Court in Brights Grove Thursday.

An extensive search was underway involving the Coast Guard.

Police say the operators of the boat were accounted for in Lexington, Mich.

The Canadian and American Coast Guard and military out of CFB Trenton had been involved in searching the area.

Police say they have not been able to confirm if anyone was on board the boat or not.

Details at this time indicate that the operators encountered trouble while operating the catamaran and were forced to abandon it, and swim to shore, police said.