A 43-year-old Owen Sound woman was lucky to escape without serious injury after a Freightliner truck struck a cyclist on 6th Street East in Owen Sound Friday.

Police say the woman was riding her bike around 7:15 a.m. when she was clipped by a Freightliner stake truck being driven by a 60-year-old Owen Sound man.

Police said the woman had minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance where she was treated and released.

The truck driver was charged with failing to turn out to the left to avoid a collision with a bicycle.