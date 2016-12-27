

CTV London





An Owen Sound police officer had to fire a shot at a charging dog on Monday.

The officer was responding to a complaint about an aggressive German Shepherd mixed breed in the Bayfield Landing area of the 2100 block of 9th Avenue East around 2 p.m.

Police say shortly after the officer exited his cruiser, the officer encountered the dog, which aggressively charged him.

At that time the officer fired one shot, wounding the animal, police say.

The owners were located a short time later and the dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. It is expected to recover.

The incident is still under investigation.