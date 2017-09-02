

CTV London





Owen Sound police and fire officials are investigating a string of arson incidents.

Police say five separate incidents took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 1.

The fires were located in the following locations:

• 1:20 a.m - Porch of a house at the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue, ‘A’ East

• 1:30 a.m - A garbage dumpster at 1063 2nd Avenue East

• 4:20 a.m - Two garbage dumpsters at 908 2nd Avenue East

• 4:20 a.m - A wooden garbage shed at 928 2nd Avenue East

• 6:40 a.m - Commercial/Residential block, 1012 2nd Avenue East

Thankfully, no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owen Sound Police Service at (519) 376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).