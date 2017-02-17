Featured
Owen Sound police investigating serious crash
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 6:03PM EST
Owen Sound Police are investigating a three vehicle collision that resulted in two people being air-lifted to hospital.
It occurred on the 10th Street East hill at around 11:15 Friday morning.
Occupants in one of the vehicles had to be extricated.
One person had to be air-lifted to a Toronto hospital, and another to a London facility.
Four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.
