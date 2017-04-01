

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





Citizen intervention in Owen Sound led police to arrest a man for suspected impaired driving Friday evening.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a citizen called police to report that a driver backed into a parked vehicle on 4th Avenue East, causing minor damage. When he attempted to leave, citizens shouted at the driver and eventually convinced him to park his vehicle. The complainant then took the keys away from the driver over concerns that he would attempt to drive again.

The responding officer saw empty alcohol containers in the vehicle and suspected the driver was impaired. The man was arrested and taken to the police station in Owen Sound, where his breath samples indicated he had over three times the legal driving limit of alcohol in his blood.

A 60-year-old Owen Sound man is charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol. Police impounded his vehicle and released him. The accused is scheduled for a court appearance next week.