Featured
Owen Sound Police credit citizens for stopping a suspected impaired driver
Owen Sound police officers are crediting citizens for preventing what they call a possible "tragic event" by stopping a suspected impaired driver on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 12:43PM EDT
Citizen intervention in Owen Sound led police to arrest a man for suspected impaired driving Friday evening.
Just before 8:30 p.m., a citizen called police to report that a driver backed into a parked vehicle on 4th Avenue East, causing minor damage. When he attempted to leave, citizens shouted at the driver and eventually convinced him to park his vehicle. The complainant then took the keys away from the driver over concerns that he would attempt to drive again.
The responding officer saw empty alcohol containers in the vehicle and suspected the driver was impaired. The man was arrested and taken to the police station in Owen Sound, where his breath samples indicated he had over three times the legal driving limit of alcohol in his blood.
A 60-year-old Owen Sound man is charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol. Police impounded his vehicle and released him. The accused is scheduled for a court appearance next week.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Soccer's popularity in London leads to expansion of BMO Centre
- Owen Sound Police credit citizens for stopping a suspected impaired driver
- Five horses die in barn fire near Lambeth
- London receives $37 million from Ottawa for transit, including BRT
- London police searching for variety store robbery suspect