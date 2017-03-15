Featured
Owen Sound mother and son charged in connection to fentanyl overdose
A mother and son have been charged in connection to a fentanyl overdose that happened over the weekend.
Barrie police was called to a home on Penetanguishene Road for a reported overdose on Saturday. Two fentanyl patches were found in the bedroom of a 23-year-old woman.
Police learned that the patches had been purchased from an acquaintance in Owen Sound. On Monday, a search warrant was executed at an apartment in the city and a box of fentanyl was found with two patches missing.
A 26-year-old man wasn’t home at the time, but later turned himself over to police. Investigators say they learned that the box belonged to the man’s mother, and believed she was involved in the sale.
On Tuesday, the 54-year-old woman surrendered to Barrie police. The pair has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
The pair will appear in court at a future date.
