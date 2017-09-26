Featured
Owen Sound man seriously injured after driving into parked car
Owen Sound police officers are crediting citizens for preventing what they call a possible "tragic event" by stopping a suspected impaired driver on Friday, March 31, 2017.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 11:41AM EDT
An Owen Sound man suffered serious injuries after he drove into a parked car Monday afternoon.
A 69-year-old man struck a parked car around 2:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue East.
Both vehicles sustained major damage.
The collision is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.