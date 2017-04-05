

Owen Sound police say a city employee was the latest target of an attempted credit card fraud.

Officers say the fraudsters contacted the employee at 7 a.m. Wednesday and said that there was a very large amount charged to their credit card by a third party money lender as a “payment” for services.

In essence, police say the fraudsters told them that an immediate payment would correct the error if the caller provided their credit card information and name.

Their request was denied and the credit information was not given.

Police warn fraudsters will target anyone in the community hoping that they will not protect their information or that they will give in to pressure tactics and intimidation. Never give your credit information to someone who contacts you with a request like this.

If you have any doubt, always hang up and contact your credit card company, your bank or the particular government agency directly.

For more information and library of videos visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.