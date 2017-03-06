

CTV London





Two Sauble Beach residents are facing a slew of drug and weapons charges after police raided an Owen Sound business for illegal drugs.

RCMP, OPP and Owen Sound Police executed a search warrant at the unnamed business on March 2.

Police say they recovered numerous kilograms of steroids and other substances, as well as production equipment and a prohibited firearm.

A 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are facing several charges.

“A key supply chain that distributed large amounts steroids has been disrupted. Those who produce and traffic in illicit drugs put persons health and safety at risk. The RCMP remains fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent," said Inspector Kevin Nicholson of the RCMP Toronto West Detachment in a news release.

They will make court appearances this week.