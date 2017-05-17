

CTV London





London motorists will once again be able to park on city streets without fear of a ticket starting this weekend.

The ban on overnight parking will be lifted starting Friday and will last throughout the summer until Monday Sept. 4.

This allows people to park on most city streets from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

This does not apply to commercial vehicles, mobile homes and trailers.

Cars can't be parked on city streets for more than 12 hours at a time.