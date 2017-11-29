

The amount of workers who commute by vehicle in London is 85.4 per cent, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in its sixth and final batch of numbers from the 2016 census.

The census shows 6.9 per cent commute by public transit, 5.4 per cent walk and 1.5 per cent bicycle.

On a national level, the number of commuters is larger than ever, the agency said -- 15.9 million in 2016, a 30 per cent increase since 1996 -- with a 59.5 per cent increase in the number of transit passengers and a 28.3 per cent spike in the number of people getting to work by car.

As a result, the average commute reached 26.2 minutes, up from 25.4 minutes in 2011. For transit passengers, the average was 44.8 minutes.

And yet Wednesday's census data suggests the prospect of telecommuting, once billed as the future of work, has barely budged in the last 20 years.

Indeed, Statistics Canada's numbers show a decline in the proportion of people working from home -- 7.4 per cent, down from 8.2 per cent in 1996 -- but the agency attributes that drop almost entirely to a precipitous drop in farming --the original home-office job.

Without farming, Statistics Canada says six per cent of Canadians worked at home in 2016 -- the same as 20 years earlier.

There's also a significant difference between those working at home full-time and those opting to do so on an occasional basis.

The website GlobalWorkplaceAnalytics.com says Fortune 1000 companies around the globe are revamping their space around the fact that employees are already mobile and not at their desk 50-60 per cent of the time.

More than 1.7 million paid employees -- those not self-employed -- worked from home in 2008 at least once a week, up almost 23 per cent from the 1.4 million in 2000, according to the latest Statistics Canada report on the subject in 2010.

With files from The Canadian Press.