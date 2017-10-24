

CTV London





An 18-year-old man was arrested after police seized over $19,000 in drugs and cash from a vehicle on 402 Highway.

A Lambton OPP officer investigated a motor vehicle that was stopped on the 402 Highway within Warwick Township on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed that the sole occupant/driver was in possession of unlawful narcotics and a substantial amount of Canadian currency.

As a result, an 18-year-old man from Enniskillen Township was arrested and charged for the alleged offences of possession of ecstasy and for possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.

He is to appear at the Sarnia Court House on Nov. 15 to answer to the charges.