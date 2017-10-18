Featured
Outlaws member arrested in connection to murder for counsel plan
Ryan Mark Daigneault (Facebook)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 12:10PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 6:50PM EDT
A London member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club is in custody following in connection to a murder for counsel scheme.
London police arrested two men on Wednesday and a handgun was recovered.
Ryan Mark Daigneault, 41, of London, is charged with counseling to commit murder.
Daniel M. Traquair, 30, of London, is charged with possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate and knowingly manufacture/transfer firearm/device or ammunition.
No one was injured.
The two remain in custody and will appear in court Thursday.