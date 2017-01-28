

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





Members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 165 are holding their second anti-privatization information picket, this time in Stratford.

OPSEU members say they will be outside the LCBO on Wellington Street until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Last weekend, members held a similar picket in Brantford to protest the Liberal government’s expansion of wine and beer sales outside of LCBO outlets.

OPSEU Local 165 president Wayne Peck said in a statement that, “We just have to keep spreading the message that expanding alcohol sales to grocery stores is in fact privatization, despite what the Liberals say."

In October of 2016, The Liberal government legalized wine sales at 67 supermarkets, and allowed cider to be sold in any grocery store that sells beer. The Liberal government says beer and cider will eventually be available in up to 450 grocery stores, and 300 of those will also be selling wine.

At the time of the annoucement, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said bringing wine to grocery stores is beneficial for local wineries, but OPSEU says it takes needed revenue out of the hands of government.

Shortly after these changes were announced, OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas said "The LCBO provides the province with $2 billion a year in pure profit. That money pays for roads, for schools, for health care. It goes toward paying for the damage that alcohol does in the form of health and social costs. When we start chipping away at the LCBO, we are chipping away at public services we all rely on."

Since the changes last fall, OPSEU has been ramping up its opposition, with pickets at locations around the province. OPSEU Local 165 represents more than 200 employees in 28 stores from Wingham to Grand Bend to Brantford.