

CTV London





Middlesex OPP are investigating to see if counterfeit cash was used at a local business.

On Saturday at 9:30 p.m., police say a customer entered a commercial property in the 4000 block of Hamilton Road and used two $20 American bills to pay for merchandise.

As they were suspected to be counterfeit, the banknotes were turned over to OPP who are continuing to investigate.

If you have been offered a counterfeit note during a transaction, the Bank of Canada suggests you assess the situation to ensure you are not at risk. Then:

• Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit

• Ask for another note (and check it too)

• Advise the person to check the note with local police

• Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money

If you suspect a note is counterfeit after a transaction, give it to the local police. If it’s real, you’ll get it back.