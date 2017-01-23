Featured
OPP warn about possible fake cash used at business
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 4:36PM EST
Middlesex OPP are investigating to see if counterfeit cash was used at a local business.
On Saturday at 9:30 p.m., police say a customer entered a commercial property in the 4000 block of Hamilton Road and used two $20 American bills to pay for merchandise.
As they were suspected to be counterfeit, the banknotes were turned over to OPP who are continuing to investigate.
If you have been offered a counterfeit note during a transaction, the Bank of Canada suggests you assess the situation to ensure you are not at risk. Then:
• Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit
• Ask for another note (and check it too)
• Advise the person to check the note with local police
• Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money
If you suspect a note is counterfeit after a transaction, give it to the local police. If it’s real, you’ll get it back.
