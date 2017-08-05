

Think twice before you tip back a few drinks and ship off this long weekend.

The OPP are partnering with the Canadian Safe Boating Council for "Operation Dry Water."

According to police, drinking and boating accounts for approximately 40 percent of boating-related fatalities on Canadian waterways.

"Operation Dry Water" will focus on the potential risks of impaired boating and find ways to discourage it.

Some may not be aware that the charge of impaired operation of a vessel carries the same consequences as impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

In Ontario, that includes a suspension of your vehicle driving privileges.

Police also want to remind boaters and passengers that no alcohol can be consumed by anyone on board while a boat is in motion.

You can only drink on boats with permanent sleeping, cooking and washroom facilities but only when docked or anchored.