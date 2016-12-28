

CTV London





Oxford OPP are investigating after a citizen made a gruesome discovery of a dead dog.

Police say they received a call about the animal deceased in cage near the bank of the Thames River in Zorra Township on Tuesday.

The cage was found was on the east side of the 15th Line, just south of Road 64 in Zorra.

The female, dark brindle-colored dog was found contained within a black wire cage with a red and white floral patterned blanket in the cage. A silver metal-prong collar was found on the dog.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Ontario SPCA) has been contacted and the investigation is continuing.

An autopsy is underway on the body of the dog.

Any person with information should immediately contact the OPP at 519-485-6554 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.