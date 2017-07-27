

CTV Windsor





OPP and Six Nations police are asking for the public's assistance with locating a vehicle related to the death of a 48-year-old man.

Douglas Hill, 48, had not been seen since the morning of June 24.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested July 12 in connection with his death. She has been charged with second-degree murder, and was expected to appear in court in Brantford on Thursday.

Also arrested Wednesday was a 35-year-old Brantford woman, on one count of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Investigators are looking to speak to potential witnesses that may have seen a dark coloured Chevrolet or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with dark tinted windows and possible front end damage.

The vehicle was seen on June 24 in the area of Sutherland Road also known as Chippewa Road or Side Road 8 of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

Police are looking to speak to anyone that may have information relating to the direction of travel for this vehicle which could have travelled throughout Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, Muncey, Ontario or Oneida First Nations.

Any person with information is being urged should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.