

CTV London





Norfolk County OPP are hoping to identify a suspect after cases of beer were stolen from The Beer Store in Port Dover.

Officers are investigating after the break-in at the store on St. Andrew Street on Monday at 2:54 a.m.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and forcibly gained entry into the business through the front window.

Once inside, unknowns removed cases of beer before fleeing from the area.

A suspect was captured on security surveillance footage.

He is described as a white male, 18 to 29 years of age, 5’6” to 5’9”, thin build, 150 to 170 lbs and was wearing a red t-shirt, grey jeans and a toque.

"Police will make attempts to identify the suspect involved in this break and enter and we are encouraging him to contact us, before we have to contact him,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk, with Norfolk County OPP. “It's just a matter of time before this person is identified."

The Norfolk County OPP Detachment is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact police 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - TIPS (8477) or www.helpsolvecrime.com.