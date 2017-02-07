

CTV London





Huron County OPP are seeking one man following a robbery and stabbing in Seaforth.

They say it happened around 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, on Goderich Street West near Church Street.

While the victim was walking along Goderich, he came upon a group of three men who seemed to be arguing.

Two of those three then left, while the third man allegedly demanded money from the victim.

Police say some cash was handed over, after which the victim was stabbed in the shoulder.

He went to hospital, where his injury was determined not to be serious.

The man sought in connection with the attack is described as being about 5’9” and 150 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Saturday morning, he was seen wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans and white running shoes, as well as a “skull-style” black and white mask over half of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.