

CTV London





OPP say they are searching for two people after reports of a canoe capsizing on the Thames River near Ingersoll.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday in an area west of Ingersoll Street North.

A concerned citizen notified Police after observing two people on a canoe that appeared to be in distress.

The man said the pair were not dressed for the weather conditions and not wearing life jackets. The citizen went down the roadway to look for the individuals, but could not locate them.

At this time Police say they have more questions than answers and are urging the public to contact them with any information.

Adding, if those individuals got out of the water safely they are being asked to contact Police.

OPP have dedicated resources on scene including K9 Services and Emergency Response Unit as they continue to investigate this matter.

If you have any information that could assist OPP with this investigation call 1-888-310-1122