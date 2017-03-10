

OPP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect wanted in three separate robberies across southwestern Ontario.

The first incident took place on Feb. 16, at the Royal Oasis Pharmacy in Lakeshore.

Earlier this week, a credit union in Parkhill was robbed on Monday and then the Paul Marley pharmacy in Wyoming was help up on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5' 11, 170 lbs., with a thin build.

In each case, the lone suspect wore a grey toque concealing his entire face, a black cloth jacket with a hood pulled over his head.

He also wore grey jogging pants, white running shoes and very distinctive dark coloured work gloves.

In each case the suspect was carrying a black backpack and demanded cash and/or narcotics.

Contact police if you have any information.