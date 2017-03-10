Featured
OPP searching for suspect wanted in three robberies across region
Robbery suspect wanted by OPP in 3 separate incidents across southwestern Ontario in winter of 2017. (OPP)
CTV London
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 3:12PM EST
OPP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect wanted in three separate robberies across southwestern Ontario.
The first incident took place on Feb. 16, at the Royal Oasis Pharmacy in Lakeshore.
Earlier this week, a credit union in Parkhill was robbed on Monday and then the Paul Marley pharmacy in Wyoming was help up on Tuesday.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5' 11, 170 lbs., with a thin build.
In each case, the lone suspect wore a grey toque concealing his entire face, a black cloth jacket with a hood pulled over his head.
He also wore grey jogging pants, white running shoes and very distinctive dark coloured work gloves.
In each case the suspect was carrying a black backpack and demanded cash and/or narcotics.
Contact police if you have any information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Windsor Humane Society investigating after dead, malnourished dog found
- Six arrested after traffic stop leads to large amount of crystal meth
- Four people arrested following drug bust in Perth East
- OPP searching for suspect wanted in three robberies across region
- Marc and Jodie Emery granted bail after Toronto arrest