OPP are searching for a suspect after a man was injured during an armed robbery on Main Street in Hagersville.

The male victim had placed a quantity of currency on the passenger seat of their vehicle when the suspect approached the victim and demanded the keys to the vehicle.

A struggle ensued during which the victim was hit in the head area by the suspect with the alleged firearm.

The suspect then got in to the car and fled the area, the car is a silver 2016 Lincoln MKX SUV and was last seen travelling south on Main Street before turning west on to King Street.

Haldimand County paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as: male, indigenous, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6’ tall, 160 pounds, with a dark brush cut hair style, and a tear drop tattoo on the outside corner of his right eye with a cross above the teardrop.

He was wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black windbreaker pants with a white vertical stripe on each leg, a dark baseball hat and was carrying a dark medium back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.