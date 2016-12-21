Featured
OPP say child luring ‘did not take place’ in Listowel
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 9:44AM EST
Perth County say after an investigation, they have determined child luring did not take place in Listowel.
Police have concluded their investigation into the allegation by an 11-year-old girl.
As a result of new evidence obtained by investigators, OPP determined that “this incident, as reported, did not take place and wish to thank the public for their assistance into this matter.”
Police say they take these allegations seriously in the interest of public safety. Officers are reminding caregivers of young children to regularly speak to them about personal and community safety issues.
