A man known to frequent London is the subject of a search by the province's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad.

Royce Aldworth is described as black, 55-years-old, 6'1" (187cm), 200 lbs (91kg).

He has short grey hair and brown eyes

He is serving a two year sentence for possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and obstruct a peace officer.

Contact OPP if you have any information.