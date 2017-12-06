Featured
OPP ROPE Squad searching for wanted inmate known to frequent London
Royce Aldworth
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017
A man known to frequent London is the subject of a search by the province's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad.
Royce Aldworth is described as black, 55-years-old, 6'1" (187cm), 200 lbs (91kg).
He has short grey hair and brown eyes
He is serving a two year sentence for possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and obstruct a peace officer.
Contact OPP if you have any information.