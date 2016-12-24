

OPP in the Wiarton area, along with South Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities Committee were rewarding good drivers at Peninsula Shores District School with candy canes as the holiday approached.

OPP say the tasty initiative was to thank and encourage all drivers, entering and leaving a school safety zone, to continue to drive aware.

This is another collaborative idea of the members from the South Bruce Peninsula Safe Communities Committee. The group is working towards increasing safety from children to adults in our community and earning an international designation through Parachute Canada.

“This is an excellent opportunity to promote road safety specifically seatbelt usage and discouraging cellphone usage to the youth in our community. Another example of the excellent work being done by the Safe Communities Committee for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula,” said OPP Staff Sgt. Wayne Thompson.”