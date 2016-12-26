

The body of a snowmobiler was recovered from Georgian Bay on Christmas Day.

OPP say a 25-year-old female snowmobiler went through the ice near Penetanguishene Bay Friday evening.

The Southern Georgian Bay Marine Unit along with the OPP helicopter and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre searced the area. The search continued throughout the day on Saturday, at which time the deceased snowmobiler was located but due to dangerous conditions police were unable to safely recover her body until the next day.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 705-526-3761 or Orillia communications 1-888-310-1122.