OPP officer pushes van to station after it ran out of gas
Courtesy: Kary Pellow
CTV London
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 6:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 6:34PM EDT
A motorist had a major case of the "Mondays" this morning, running out of gas on Dundas Street near Nissouri Road.
But an OPP officer went above and beyond, pushing the minivan to a nearby gas station.
The unidentified officer was offered breakfast by a grateful citizen but opted for a hot cup of coffee instead.
