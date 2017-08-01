Featured
OPP need help identifying cyclist killed
Norco bike involved in fatal crash on Bear Creek Road on Aug. 1, 2017 (OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017
Last Updated Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Middlesex OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a cyclist killed in an accident northwest of London.
Police were called to the crash on Bear Creek Road, between Sinclair Drive and Ivan Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A female cyclist was travelling southbound on Bear Creek Road when she was struck by a vehicle.
The cyclist was been pronounced dead, the 20-year-old male driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
Police have tried to identify the victim, but have yet to do so.
She is described as a female, 50-60 years of age, 5'1" tall, 95 lbs., with grey/blonde hair.
The bicycle involved in the collision is a dark blue/black Norco, model Bush Pilot bicycle, with a distinctive water bottle holder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.