

CTV London





Middlesex OPP are asking for the public's help identifying a cyclist killed in an accident northwest of London.

Police were called to the crash on Bear Creek Road, between Sinclair Drive and Ivan Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A female cyclist was travelling southbound on Bear Creek Road when she was struck by a vehicle.

The cyclist was been pronounced dead, the 20-year-old male driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Police have tried to identify the victim, but have yet to do so.

She is described as a female, 50-60 years of age, 5'1" tall, 95 lbs., with grey/blonde hair.

The bicycle involved in the collision is a dark blue/black Norco, model Bush Pilot bicycle, with a distinctive water bottle holder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.