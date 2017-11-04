Featured
OPP nab break-in suspect, return stolen guns to owner
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 10:46AM EDT
Oxford OPP arrested a man Friday they say stole guns from a Tillsonburg residence.
Police say two firearms were stolen on North Street West on Oct. 31 after the suspect entered the home through a bathroom window and broke into a locked safe containing a Benelli 12 gauge shotgun with attached Scorpion Red Dot scope and a Beretta handgun, 9 millimeter caliber.
Police were able to get a description of the suspect and his vehicle after canvassing the area.
They then arrested and charged a 38-year-old man from Tillsonburg with break and enter along with a variety of firearm related offences.
Both firearms have been recovered by investigators and will be returned to the owner.