Oxford OPP arrested a man Friday they say stole guns from a Tillsonburg residence.

Police say two firearms were stolen on North Street West on Oct. 31 after the suspect entered the home through a bathroom window and broke into a locked safe containing a Benelli 12 gauge shotgun with attached Scorpion Red Dot scope and a Beretta handgun, 9 millimeter caliber.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect and his vehicle after canvassing the area.

They then arrested and charged a 38-year-old man from Tillsonburg with break and enter along with a variety of firearm related offences.

Both firearms have been recovered by investigators and will be returned to the owner.