OPP manhunt spreads across two counties
Heavy OPP presence at a farm near Hwy 21/Belfast Rd near Kintail on Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 12:09PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 3:09PM EDT
Huron County and South Bruce Provincial police are on the hunt for a male suspect involved in a weapons incident that began Wednesday afternoon.
OPP officers along with members of the West Region Tactics and Rescue Unit, Response Team, and Canine Units are containing two properties in relation to the search.
The first property is located in Huron County just north of Kintail on Belfast Road. The second property is Bruce County just south of Ripley near Concenssion 4 and Concession 6.
Police have the areas around each property closed due to safety concerns.
The male suspect is 29-years-old, 6’, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown sweatshirt.
Police are asking residents to report any suspicious persons or activity in these areas in relation to your property.
The public is asked not to approach the male and call 9-1-1 if he is observed on their property.
