

CTV London





OPP in Norfolk County are on the look out for a sexual assault suspect after a man allegedly groped three women in a restaurant.

Police say they were called to The Shire Restaurant on Queensway West in Simcoe on March 4 after 8 p.m.

Police say an unknown man approached a table in the restaurant that was being occupied by a 2-year old child, a 13-year old girl and a 16-year old girl.

According to police, the man picked up the toddler and attempted to kiss the younger teenager and hug the older one.

Police also say that when the mother returned, she was sexually assaulted by the man. The man left the restaurant and has not been seen since.

The man is described as white, in his late twenties, about 5’10 with an average build, with red or dirty blonde hair and a beard.

He was seen wearing a black coloured jacket, jeans, a black and white hat and grey shoes.

Investigators from the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit would like to speak to him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.