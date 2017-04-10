Featured
OPP looking for suspect following restaurant sexual assault
Sexual assault suspect at the Shire restaurant in Simcoe Ont. on March 4, 2017. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 12:18PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 12:19PM EDT
OPP in Norfolk County are on the look out for a sexual assault suspect after a man allegedly groped three women in a restaurant.
Police say they were called to The Shire Restaurant on Queensway West in Simcoe on March 4 after 8 p.m.
Police say an unknown man approached a table in the restaurant that was being occupied by a 2-year old child, a 13-year old girl and a 16-year old girl.
According to police, the man picked up the toddler and attempted to kiss the younger teenager and hug the older one.
Police also say that when the mother returned, she was sexually assaulted by the man. The man left the restaurant and has not been seen since.
The man is described as white, in his late twenties, about 5’10 with an average build, with red or dirty blonde hair and a beard.
He was seen wearing a black coloured jacket, jeans, a black and white hat and grey shoes.
Investigators from the Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit would like to speak to him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- OPP looking for suspect following restaurant sexual assault
- Videos show man dragged from seat on overbooked United flight
- Lambton County OPP asking for help after theft of pickup truck
- Trudeau: Russia partly to blame for Syria attack, solution can't include Assad
- Why it's so hard to find lettuce in stores these days