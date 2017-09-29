

South Bruce OPP are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Walkerton.

Police received a report of a missing person on Sept. 21 at 7:41 p.m.

Austin Shewfelt was last seen on Cayley Street in Walkerton at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21.

He is described as 5' 7", 159 pounds, with medium-length curly blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants, a ball cap and beige Airwalk shoes.

Officers are trying to locate him to verify his wellbeing.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.