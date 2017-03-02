Featured
OPP launch death investigation in Cainsville
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 11:26AM EST
A man has been found dead in a community east of Brantford.
Provincial police say they were asked yesterday afternoon to check on a resident in the community of Cainsville.
They say officers found an unresponsive man, who was soon pronounced dead.
No other details have been released.
