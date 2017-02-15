

CTV London





Provincial police are issuing a warning to the public after an OPP helicopter was hit by a laser over Elgin County.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday as a training exercise was being conducted.

The flight crew avoided the laser, preventing any injury to crew members.

The last did not impact to flight operations.

"Laser attacks on aircraft are a serious and growing concern. The OPP take these actions very seriously and if the person(s) responsible are identified, they will be held accountable for their actions." said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair in a news release.

It is a criminal offence to point a laser at an aircraft.

Those caught can face fines up to $100,000 as well as five years in prison or both.