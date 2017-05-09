Featured
OPP investigating serious crash south of Belmore
Huron County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash south of Belmore.
Shortly before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Belmore Line.
Police say an eastbound Dodge Caravan entered the intersection and was struck on the passenger side by a Ford Escape.
The man driving the Caravan remains in hospital with serious injuries. A female passenger from the Ford Escape also remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Police remain at the scene.
