Huron County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash south of Belmore.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Belmore Line.

Police say an eastbound Dodge Caravan entered the intersection and was struck on the passenger side by a Ford Escape.

The man driving the Caravan remains in hospital with serious injuries. A female passenger from the Ford Escape also remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police remain at the scene.