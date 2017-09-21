

CTV London





Huron OPP are investigating whether or not a plane crashed near Goderich after witness reports of a small plane flying low and in distress.

Police along with Goderich Fire and EMS responded to the Goderich Municipal "Sky Harbour" airport following reports that a small plane was flying low close to the airport around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Some reported hearing what sound like a crash sound.

Police began searching the area with canine units and the Emergency Response Team.

Police are also conducting aerial and marine searches.

As of early Thursday morning no debris had been located.