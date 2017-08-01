Featured
OPP investigating fatal crash involving cyclist
OPP
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 6:24PM EDT
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist northwest of London.
Police were called to the crash on Bear Creek Road, between Sinclair Drive and Ivan Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A female cyclist was travelling southbound on Bear Creek Road when she was struck by a vehicle.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The cyclist has been pronounced dead but the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police remain at the scene for the investigation. Bear Creek Road remains closed at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Tavistock-area barn destroyed by fire; 1,000 piglets dead
- London man charged with attempted murder following alleged assault of woman
- Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant turns himself in
- Province announces long-term care homes inquiry
- Man charged after dogs left in hot vehicle in Simcoe, Ont., parking lot