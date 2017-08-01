

CTV London





Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist northwest of London.

Police were called to the crash on Bear Creek Road, between Sinclair Drive and Ivan Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A female cyclist was travelling southbound on Bear Creek Road when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The cyclist has been pronounced dead but the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police remain at the scene for the investigation. Bear Creek Road remains closed at this time.