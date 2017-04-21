Featured
OPP investigating after trucker robbed on 401
OPP cruiser
CTV London
Published Friday, April 21, 2017 12:22PM EDT
Middlesex OPP are investigating an early-morning highway robbery.
Police say around 4:30 a.m. Friday a vehicle pulled behind a westbound tractor trailer the 401.
The vehicle flashed its lights and motioned for the truck to pull over.
The 60-year-old truck driver pulled off near Wellington Road and got out of the cab.
Police say that's when he was confronted by two male suspects.
One of the suspects went inside the cab of the truck
The driver of the transport truck wasn’t hurt, but his cellphone was stolen during the encounter according to police.
The suspect vehicle is described as a smaller red car with the driver's side headlight out.
It was last seen travelling westbound on the 401.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.