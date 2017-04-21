

CTV London





Middlesex OPP are investigating an early-morning highway robbery.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Friday a vehicle pulled behind a westbound tractor trailer the 401.

The vehicle flashed its lights and motioned for the truck to pull over.

The 60-year-old truck driver pulled off near Wellington Road and got out of the cab.

Police say that's when he was confronted by two male suspects.

One of the suspects went inside the cab of the truck

The driver of the transport truck wasn’t hurt, but his cellphone was stolen during the encounter according to police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a smaller red car with the driver's side headlight out.

It was last seen travelling westbound on the 401.