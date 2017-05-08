Featured
OPP investigating after paint dumped from 402 overpass
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 12:21PM EDT
Lambton OPP are investigating after someone dumped yellow paint onto a tractor trailer.
Police say the incident happened on the 402 overpass in the area of Uttoxeter Road, Plympton-Wyoming, around 10 p.m. Friday night.
Police searched the area but did not find any suspects.
Damage to the truck is yet to be determined.
Police say this type of incident is very serious and could have resulted in injury or death.
Contact OPP if you have any information.
