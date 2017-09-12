Featured
OPP investigating after body pulled from Lake Erie
OPP Marine Unit
CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 1:18PM EDT
OPP are investigating after a dead body was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie Monday afternoon.
Around 2:09 p.m., emergency crews were called to Pottahawk Point when a boater discovered a body floating in the water.
The Norfolk County OPP Marine Unit along with the Coast Guard attended the area and removed the body of a male.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police plan to update the media once more information is available.