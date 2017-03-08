Featured
OPP investigating after body found near Dutton
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:42AM EST
Elgin County Provincial Police are investigating after a body was discovered in John Pearce Provincial Park.
The body of a male was found Tuesday in the park which is south of Dutton Ontario.
Police are conducting a death investigation and a port mortem is scheduled for Wednesday to determine a cause of death.
The OPP Forensic Identification Unit and coroner's office are assisting in the investigation.
