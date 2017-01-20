Featured
OPP investigate fatal crash near Tavistock
CTV London
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 9:27AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 2:26PM EST
Oxford County OPP confirm there has been a fatal crash near Tavistock.
Police say it took place on Highway 59 between Cassel and Mapelwood side roads.
The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.
Photos
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a collision on Highway 59 near Tavistock on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
London Weather Change city
2 °CFogMore London and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10